Four more criminally charged for their role in the Flint water crisis
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed criminal charges against two former City of Flint employees, and two former state-appointed emergency managers in Flint. The defendants were charged with a range of felony charges, including "willful neglect of duty," "false pretenses," and "misconduct in office."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Dudley
|20,738
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC