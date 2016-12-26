Flint's lesson: Infrastructure is needed in the industrial heartland
The criminal charges against a growing number of defendants in the Flint, Mich., water scandal should send two powerful messages to officials at all levels of government. Their primary duty is to protect their constituents, and improvements to the nation's infrastructure are urgently needed, especially in communities left bereft by deindustrialization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC