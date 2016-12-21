Flint needs more time to finalize deal to keep Detroit water flowing in city
Mayor Karen Weaver says she's prepared to sign a contract extension to keep water from the Great Lakes Water Authority flowing to the city of Flint in the second half of 2017. Weaver asked EPA for more time to make arrangements to continue the supply of GLWA water beyond June 30 in a Dec. 16 letter to Chris Korleski, director of the agency's Region 5 Water Division.
