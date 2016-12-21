Flint man gets prison after forcing w...

Flint man gets prison after forcing women into prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: MLive.com

A Flint man charged with sexually assaulting two 17-year-old girls and forcing six others into prostitution was ordered to spend at least seven years behind bars. Donald L. Perkins, 30, was sentenced to 7-20 years behind bars Monday, Dec. 19, by Genesee Circuit Judge Richard B. Yuille.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov 26 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC