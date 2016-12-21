Family of woman killed in New Jersey train crash files claim
The family of a 34-year-old woman killed in a New Jersey train crash in September that also injured more than 100 people filed a claim against the transit agency on Tuesday. Fabiola de Kroon was fatally struck by falling debris after the incoming New Jersey Transit train crashed into the platform she was standing on at a busy transportation center in the city of Hoboken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Dudley
|20,738
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC