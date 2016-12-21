Exhibition of new work by Matthew Bra...

Exhibition of new work by Matthew Brandt on view at Yossi Milo Gallery

Yossi Milo Gallery is presenting an exhibition of new work by Matthew Brandt, on view through January 21, 2017. The artist's third exhibition at the gallery, River and Sky, features new large-scale light boxes and a suite of gelatin silver prints taken in Flint, Michigan, paired with recent works from his Night Skies series made with cocaine and black velvet.

