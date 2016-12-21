Emergency manager law debate reignited after Flint water crisis charges
The debate over the use of state-appointed emergency managers was reignited after a pair of former Flint emergency managers were named in the most-recent round of crisis criminal charges stemming from the city's water crisis. Darnell Earley and Jerry Ambrose were charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Genesee District Court, along with former Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft and former city Utilities Director Daugherty Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Dudley
|20,738
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC