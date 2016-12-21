Emergency manager law debate reignited after Flint water crisis charges

The debate over the use of state-appointed emergency managers was reignited after a pair of former Flint emergency managers were named in the most-recent round of crisis criminal charges stemming from the city's water crisis. Darnell Earley and Jerry Ambrose were charged Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Genesee District Court, along with former Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft and former city Utilities Director Daugherty Johnson.

