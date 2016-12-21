Detroit man sentenced to prison for f...

Detroit man sentenced to prison for fatal 2015 shooting on front porch

Monday Dec 19 Read more: MLive.com

A Detroit man charged with the shooting death of 42-year-old Julius Reed was ordered to spend more than a decade in state prison. Andre Litriss Cole, 49, of Detroit, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 30 years -- with a credit of 437 days for time already served -- in state prison by Judge Judith A. Fullerton on Monday, Dec. 19. He faced second-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Reed on the front porch of an east side Flint home in August 2015.

