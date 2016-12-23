Despite Tough Year, Flint Mother Stays Strong For Her Children
Jeneyah McDonald looks over homework her oldest son Justice, 6, brought home from school while her youngest son Josiah, 2, drinks Kool-Aid from a bottle at their home in Flint, Mich., in February. Laura McDermott for NPR hide caption Jeneyah McDonald looks over homework her oldest son Justice, 6, brought home from school while her youngest son Josiah, 2, drinks Kool-Aid from a bottle at their home in Flint, Mich., in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|3
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec 1
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov 29
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov 26
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC