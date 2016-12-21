Court lifts protective orders on Flint water crisis information
Three protective orders limiting information released to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services by McLaren-Flint about Legionella and Legionnaires' disease cases have been lifted by the state Court of Appeals. In a Tuesday, Dec. 20, ruling, the appeals court ruled orders entered by Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey Neithercut were often made with no public record before they were issued, no case numbers assigned and took place after in-chamber discussions without DHHS attorneys in attendance.
