Continuing Resolution Keeps Government Open Until April 28, 2017

On Friday, December 9, the Senate passed a Continuing Resolution extending fiscal year 2016 funding until April 28, 2017, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown. The bill passed by a vote of 63 to 36 after having passed the House on Wednesday.

