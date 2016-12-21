Beyonce edges Hamilton creator Lin-Ma...

Beyonce edges Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Taylor Swift...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Beyonce edges Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Taylor Swift to capture title of DoSomething's most charitable celeb of the year The 35-year-old beauty has been named DoSomething.org's most charitable star of the year, as part of the social organization's honoring of Celebs Gone Good , honoring famous faces who use their money and influence to support causes they deem worthy. The Formation singer, who had a busy year promoting her album Lemonade, was hailed for her numerous efforts that impacted a number of separate people and causes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 5 natureboy 3
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov 29 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov 26 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,732 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC