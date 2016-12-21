Beyonce edges Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Taylor Swift...
Beyonce edges Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Taylor Swift to capture title of DoSomething's most charitable celeb of the year The 35-year-old beauty has been named DoSomething.org's most charitable star of the year, as part of the social organization's honoring of Celebs Gone Good , honoring famous faces who use their money and influence to support causes they deem worthy. The Formation singer, who had a busy year promoting her album Lemonade, was hailed for her numerous efforts that impacted a number of separate people and causes.
