Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Feb. 19th
Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike first shares some new Corvette deliveries with some interesting color combos and then he dives into nostalgia with throwback photos to the day's of Malcolm Konner Chevrolet where he first started selling Corvettes.
