Corvette Delivery Dispatch with Natio...

Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Feb. 19th

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Corvettes

Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike first shares some new Corvette deliveries with some interesting color combos and then he dives into nostalgia with throwback photos to the day's of Malcolm Konner Chevrolet where he first started selling Corvettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fleetwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State faculty union leaders take a step toward ... Sep '16 got 2
Kings/weis gas station attendant robbed (Mar '16) Mar '16 Horseman4 1
Review: Jetson Specialty Marketing Services Inc (Dec '12) Mar '16 fmgJSM 7
News Local Colleges Still Losing War Against Student... (Jan '16) Mar '16 phaqsno 5
Tracing relatives (May '14) May '14 Nicola kenny 1
Build a Skatepark in Fleetwood, PA (Sep '07) Oct '12 david 48
News Turkish farmers visit Berks for advice and, may... (May '12) May '12 neobyzantine 1
See all Fleetwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fleetwood Forum Now

Fleetwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fleetwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Fleetwood, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC