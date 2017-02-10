Chatty Monks Brewing Company Created A Beer Inspired By THON
The Reading, Pennsylvania-based brewery Chatty Monks Brewing Company is in the FTK spirit with a beer called " 46 Hours ," which is a tribute to THON and all those who dance for the kids and for the cure. "Using THON and its dancers as inspiration in creating this beer, we focused on what those dancers go through during those long hours of non-stop on-your-feet movement: bringing people together for a great cause," the beer's description reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Fleetwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
|Kings/weis gas station attendant robbed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Horseman4
|1
|Review: Jetson Specialty Marketing Services Inc (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|fmgJSM
|7
|Local Colleges Still Losing War Against Student... (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|phaqsno
|5
|Tracing relatives (May '14)
|May '14
|Nicola kenny
|1
|Build a Skatepark in Fleetwood, PA (Sep '07)
|Oct '12
|david
|48
|Turkish farmers visit Berks for advice and, may... (May '12)
|May '12
|neobyzantine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fleetwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC