Berks County Jersey named Supreme Cow at Farm Show

Shirley, the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show supreme champion dairy cow, stands with, from left, Andrew Younker, owner; Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Halee Wasson; and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. Shirley, the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show supreme champion dairy cow, stands with, from left, Andrew Younker, owner; Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Halee Wasson; and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.