Tumbling Suzy's circus dreams

A young girl who won the role of circus star with less than 24 hours to prepare now dreams of a life on the stage. Suzy Snee, 15, was the surprise guest at Circus Mondao in 2014 when the El Moussati acrobatic troupe lost two of its five acrobats just days before the first show in the big top in Norcross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleetwood Today.