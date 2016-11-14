Tumbling Suzy's circus dreams
A young girl who won the role of circus star with less than 24 hours to prepare now dreams of a life on the stage. Suzy Snee, 15, was the surprise guest at Circus Mondao in 2014 when the El Moussati acrobatic troupe lost two of its five acrobats just days before the first show in the big top in Norcross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleetwood Today.
Add your comments below
Fleetwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
|Kings/weis gas station attendant robbed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Horseman4
|1
|Review: Jetson Specialty Marketing Services Inc (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|fmgJSM
|7
|Local Colleges Still Losing War Against Student... (Jan '16)
|Mar '16
|phaqsno
|5
|Tracing relatives (May '14)
|May '14
|Nicola kenny
|1
|Build a Skatepark in Fleetwood, PA (Sep '07)
|Oct '12
|david
|48
|Turkish farmers visit Berks for advice and, may... (May '12)
|May '12
|neobyzantine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fleetwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC