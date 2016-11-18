Pa. wife accused of slicing sleeping ...

Pa. wife accused of slicing sleeping husband's neck with butcher knife

Nov 18, 2016

Zerong She, a 42-year-old Berks County wife, is facing charges of attempted homicide after allegedly slicing her husband's neck with a butcher knife while he slept. A 42-year-old Berks County wife is facing charges of attempted homicide after allegedly slicing her husband's neck with a butcher knife while he slept.

