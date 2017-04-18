Shiner remains No. 1 in latest TGCA p...

Shiner remains No. 1 in latest TGCA poll 58 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The ball bounces off of Weimar's Emma Holland's glove as Shiner's Claire Patek slides into second during their District 28-2A game. The Lady Comanches earned their 11th shutout of the season after a 10-0 District 28-2A win over Ganado and a 13-0 district win over Flatonia to remain atop the district standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flatonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09) Mar 25 Taz5961 31
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov '16 dianaiavuuli 13
Whats up wit the new bar (Nov '14) Nov '14 John 1
Mature older women read (Oct '14) Oct '14 In town 1
In search of herb (Oct '14) Oct '14 Ccguy 1
Smithville, Texas (Oct '14) Oct '14 Tomballpi 1
News Smithville sees big business in being film-frie... (Dec '07) Sep '14 Tomballpi 2
See all Flatonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flatonia Forum Now

Flatonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flatonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flatonia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC