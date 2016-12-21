Wisconsin officials file charges in lottery fixing scheme
A former lottery computer administrator from Iowa and a friend from Texas were charged Thursday in Wisconsin with racketeering and theft by fraud for allegedly rigging a 2007 Megabucks game which paid them more than $780,000. Eddie Tipton, who lived in Iowa and is now listed in court records as having an address in Flatonia, Texas, was charged by the state attorney general's office along with Robert Rhodes of Sugar Land, Texas.
