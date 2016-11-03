Group homes fight DOL $2.2 million OT suit over sleep hours

The owner of three for-profit residential group homes sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged overtime violations said it disagrees with the government's interpretation of wage rules for 24-hour shift workers and vowed to vigorously fight the government's lawsuit. Last week, the Five Oaks Achievement Center in New Ulm, Whispering Hills Achievement Center in Flatonia and the North Fork Educational Center in Wylie were sued for $2.2 million by the Labor Department for improperly deducting sleep time from the wages of 68 employees who work 24-hour shifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.