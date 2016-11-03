Group homes fight DOL $2.2 million OT...

Group homes fight DOL $2.2 million OT suit over sleep hours

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 3, 2016 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The owner of three for-profit residential group homes sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged overtime violations said it disagrees with the government's interpretation of wage rules for 24-hour shift workers and vowed to vigorously fight the government's lawsuit. Last week, the Five Oaks Achievement Center in New Ulm, Whispering Hills Achievement Center in Flatonia and the North Fork Educational Center in Wylie were sued for $2.2 million by the Labor Department for improperly deducting sleep time from the wages of 68 employees who work 24-hour shifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flatonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06) Nov 24 dianaiavuuli 13
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
News Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09) Nov '15 rac 30
Whats up wit the new bar (Nov '14) Nov '14 John 1
Mature older women read (Oct '14) Oct '14 In town 1
In search of herb (Oct '14) Oct '14 Ccguy 1
Smithville, Texas (Oct '14) Oct '14 Tomballpi 1
See all Flatonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flatonia Forum Now

Flatonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flatonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Flatonia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC