The Trump Effect in Ford Country

Tuesday May 16 Read more: New York Magazine

The 10,000 residents of Flat Rock, Michigan, are cheerful lately - you might even say optimistic. Fifteen new businesses have opened in the past year, including Blue Heron Trading Company, a candle-scented gift shop selling local jams and jellies, and a Burger King franchise directly across the street from the Ford Motor Company assembly plant, which the town mayor, a baby-faced 43-year-old man named Jonathan Dropiewski, enthusiastically calls "a license to print money!" There's a spanking-new A Meijer big-box store, which last summer hired more than 300 people, and dozens of new homes have been built, mostly in subA divisions, some selling for north of $350,000.

