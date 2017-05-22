Jury finds man guilty of murdering Ch...

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Chelsea Bruck

Tuesday May 16

A jury on Tuesday found the man who claims he accidentally strangled 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck to death during rough sex guilty of felony murder, the Toledo Blade reports. The jury also found Daniel Clay, who was 25 when the killing occurred, guilty of concealment of a body in connection with death.

