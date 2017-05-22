Jury finds man guilty of murdering Chelsea Bruck
A jury on Tuesday found the man who claims he accidentally strangled 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck to death during rough sex guilty of felony murder, the Toledo Blade reports. The jury also found Daniel Clay, who was 25 when the killing occurred, guilty of concealment of a body in connection with death.
Flat Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flat Rock Ford Temps (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Run
|4
|Former mayor is arrested for drunken driving (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|LIBERTYFUCK
|44
|Want to make easy money?
|Apr '17
|Chad Kramer
|2
|Michigan woman may sue over toilet paper dispenser (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Lawsuit Phart
|20
|why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Laura Clemens
|13
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Vic
|1
