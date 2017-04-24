Exonerated man sues Flat Rock police ...

Exonerated man sues Flat Rock police for $10M

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WXYZ

High Wind Watch issued April 5 at 3:25PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Huron, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola Areal Flood Watch issued April 5 at 3:01PM EDT expiring April 6 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 5 at 10:39AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Saint Clair High Wind Watch issued April 5 at 3:57AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Huron, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Flat Rock police are being sued for $10 million in federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flat Rock Ford Temps (Sep '16) Apr 12 Run 4
News Former mayor is arrested for drunken driving (Sep '06) Apr 11 LIBERTYFUCK 44
Want to make easy money? Apr 11 Chad Kramer 2
News Michigan woman may sue over toilet paper dispenser (Dec '10) Mar '17 Lawsuit Phart 20
why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12) Feb '17 Laura Clemens 13
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Vic 1
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC