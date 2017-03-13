In Ypsilanti, President Trump meets w...

In Ypsilanti, President Trump meets with auto leaders prior to remarks

3 hrs ago

During a roundtable discussion with automotive executives and union members, President Donald Trump promised to "do some wonderful work" with companies as long as CEOs could help with jobs. Trump landed in Detroit Metropolitan Airport at 12:25 p.m. and then made his way to the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti Township.

Flat Rock, MI

