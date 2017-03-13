In Ypsilanti, President Trump meets with auto leaders prior to remarks
During a roundtable discussion with automotive executives and union members, President Donald Trump promised to "do some wonderful work" with companies as long as CEOs could help with jobs. Trump landed in Detroit Metropolitan Airport at 12:25 p.m. and then made his way to the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flat Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman may sue over toilet paper dispenser (Dec '10)
|Mar 2
|Lawsuit Phart
|20
|why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12)
|Feb 19
|Laura Clemens
|13
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan '17
|Fantasia
|1
|Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u...
|Oct '16
|Vic
|1
|Jerry Renfro (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Linda Renfro
|4
|Flat Rock Ford Temps (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Trying to Temp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flat Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC