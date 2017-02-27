Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Flat Rock edg...

Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Flat Rock edges Trenton in boys hoops

Conner Neal scored 15 points as Flat Rock edged Trenton 52-51 on Tuesday. Seth Bogataj added 11 points for the Rams.

