Mazda, Mitsu tread lightly in Trump era

Mazda and Mitsubishi face a dubious distinction in this new era of "America First" trade politics in the U.S.: Of the six Japanese automakers selling cars in the country, they are alone in not building vehicles there. Neither automaker has been singled out by name in one of President Donald Trump's signature zinger tweets, unlike Toyota, which he took to task for constructing a new auto plant in Mexico.

