Made in Mexico, popular on US highways

Made in Mexico, popular on US highways

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Many Americans have benefited from Mexico's emergence as a production hub. Low-cost production helps keep sticker prices lower on vehicles such as the Ford Fusion and Nissan Sentra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Feb 3 Chad 2
Want to make easy money? Jan 28 Fantasia 1
why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12) Jan 11 Ms tiffney 12
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... Oct '16 Vic 1
Jerry Renfro (Jun '16) Sep '16 Linda Renfro 4
Flat Rock Ford Temps Sep '16 Trying to Temp 1
Rockwood slumlord Aug '16 Riley 1
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,624 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC