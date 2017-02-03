Wyandotte Roosevelt, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock finish on top at...
With 766.58 points, Gibraltar Carlson took home first place in Division 2 on Saturday at the Grosse Ile Cheer Invitational. Overall, the Marauders finished the day with the best score among all of the schools competing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flat Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Chad
|2
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 28
|Fantasia
|1
|why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12)
|Jan 11
|Ms tiffney
|12
|Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u...
|Oct '16
|Vic
|1
|Jerry Renfro (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Linda Renfro
|4
|Flat Rock Ford Temps
|Sep '16
|Trying to Temp
|1
|Rockwood slumlord
|Aug '16
|Riley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flat Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC