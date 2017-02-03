Wyandotte Roosevelt, Gibraltar Carlson, Flat Rock finish on top at...

Wyandotte Roosevelt, Gibraltar Carlso...

Sunday Jan 22

With 766.58 points, Gibraltar Carlson took home first place in Division 2 on Saturday at the Grosse Ile Cheer Invitational. Overall, the Marauders finished the day with the best score among all of the schools competing.

