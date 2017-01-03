Trump hits Toyota in latest attack on car firms

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in Japan yesterday that the company has no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico US President-elect Donald Trump has targeted Toyota, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the world's largest car maker if it builds its Corolla cars for the US market at a plant in Mexico. Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.

