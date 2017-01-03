Mike Rowe: a Sensible people should celebratea Ford decision to keep jobs in U.S.

Former "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe is praising Ford's decision to scrap plans for building a plant in Mexico, calling it "a big, fat victory" for anyone who cares about keeping jobs in America. "I'd like to take a moment to congratulate Ford, its current employees, its future employees, the great state of Michigan, and of course, The United States of America," Mr. Rowe, a former spokesman for Ford, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.