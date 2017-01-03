Mexico says does not expect Ford move...

Mexico says does not expect Ford move to spark similar decisions

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Jan 3 Mexico's economy minister said on Tuesday he did not believe that Ford Motor Co.' s decision to cancel its planned $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi state will trigger a series of similar decisions.

