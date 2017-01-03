MDOT hosts public meetingon I-75Rouge...

MDOT hosts public meetingon I-75Rouge: Detroit Downriver Connection...

WHAT: An open house-style public meeting to provide an overview of the I-75 Rouge River/Goddard Road repair project, which begins in early February in Brownstown Township and the cities of Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park, Lincoln Park, and Detroit. Information on the project locations, types of work, and detours will be displayed.

