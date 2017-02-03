How a Trump tariff could sideswipe US...

How a Trump tariff could sideswipe US auto industry

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Flat Rock Assembly employees clap as Ford President and CEO Mark Fields addresses the auto plant in Flat Rock, Mich. The threat from President Donald Trump to tax Mexican-made cars sold in the U.S. would throw the industry into disarray, analysts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Fri Chad 2
Want to make easy money? Jan 28 Fantasia 1
why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12) Jan 11 Ms tiffney 12
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... Oct '16 Vic 1
Jerry Renfro (Jun '16) Sep '16 Linda Renfro 4
Flat Rock Ford Temps Sep '16 Trying to Temp 1
Rockwood slumlord Aug '16 Riley 1
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,498 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC