Ford will have a 300-mile range electric SUV by 2020

Ford will have a 300-mile range electric SUV by 2020 Popular F-150 pickup and Mustang sports car to get hybrid power in coming years. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hOqzYY When it comes to status symbols, the dressed-up luxury pickup truck is fighting its way back to the top in the automotive world.

