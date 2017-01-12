Ford self-driving taxi, Ford Mustang ...

Ford self-driving taxi, Ford Mustang Hybrid, Faraday Future FF 91: What's New @ The Car Connection

Wednesday Jan 4

Ford will build in North America and sell a self-driving hybrid taxi within 5 years, its CEO announced Tuesday. Mark Fields told a crowd at the automaker's Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant that Ford would redirect $700 million earmarked for a new plant in Mexico back to the States for the project.

Flat Rock, MI

