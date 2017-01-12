Ford Says Beams Were Up on Aborted Mexico Plant Trump Jeered 2 hours ago
Ford Motor Co. abruptly canceled a factory in Mexico criticized by President-elect Donald Trump, the foundation was poured, some of the steel beams were up and parts makers were preparing to supply the plant.
Flat Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why no black teachers in Flat Rock (May '12)
|Jan 11
|Ms tiffney
|12
|Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u...
|Oct '16
|Vic
|1
|Jerry Renfro (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Linda Renfro
|4
|Flat Rock Ford Temps
|Sep '16
|Trying to Temp
|1
|Rockwood slumlord
|Aug '16
|Riley
|1
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|money maker
|1
|Are you for the Mejier store? (Nov '08)
|Apr '16
|Local night owl
|2
