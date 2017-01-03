Ford Is Making A Hybrid Mustang And H...

Ford Is Making A Hybrid Mustang And Hybrid F-150

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

In a move all but guaranteed to ruin many, many monitors via surprised spit-takes, Ford has announced that there will be hybrid versions of some of their most iconic cars, including a hybrid Ford Mustang and a hybrid F-150 . These would have been punchline-grade ideas in the very recent past, but Ford seems committed to electrification across the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... Oct '16 Vic 1
Jerry Renfro (Jun '16) Sep '16 Linda Renfro 4
Flat Rock Ford Temps Sep '16 Trying to Temp 1
Rockwood slumlord Aug '16 Riley 1
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Jun '16 money maker 1
Poll Are you for the Mejier store? (Nov '08) Apr '16 Local night owl 2
News Flat Rock: Meijer location moving ahead (Jan '09) Feb '16 toddmikki 20
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC