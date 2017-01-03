Ford Is Making A Hybrid Mustang And Hybrid F-150
In a move all but guaranteed to ruin many, many monitors via surprised spit-takes, Ford has announced that there will be hybrid versions of some of their most iconic cars, including a hybrid Ford Mustang and a hybrid F-150 . These would have been punchline-grade ideas in the very recent past, but Ford seems committed to electrification across the board.
