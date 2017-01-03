Ford cancels plan to build new Mexica...

Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Ford President and CEO Mark Fields addresses the Flat Rock Assembly Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Flat Rock, Mich. Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... Oct '16 Vic 1
Jerry Renfro (Jun '16) Sep '16 Linda Renfro 4
Flat Rock Ford Temps Sep '16 Trying to Temp 1
Rockwood slumlord Aug '16 Riley 1
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Jun '16 money maker 1
Poll Are you for the Mejier store? (Nov '08) Apr '16 Local night owl 2
News Flat Rock: Meijer location moving ahead (Jan '09) Feb '16 toddmikki 20
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC