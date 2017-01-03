Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs
Ford President and CEO Mark Fields addresses the Flat Rock Assembly Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Flat Rock, Mich. Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flat Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u...
|Oct '16
|Vic
|1
|Jerry Renfro (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Linda Renfro
|4
|Flat Rock Ford Temps
|Sep '16
|Trying to Temp
|1
|Rockwood slumlord
|Aug '16
|Riley
|1
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|money maker
|1
|Are you for the Mejier store? (Nov '08)
|Apr '16
|Local night owl
|2
|Flat Rock: Meijer location moving ahead (Jan '09)
|Feb '16
|toddmikki
|20
Find what you want!
Search Flat Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC