Ford cancels $1.6 billion Mexico plant; hybrid Mustang and F-150 on the way

A 300-MILE-RANGE ELECTRIC SUV AND 200-MILE ELECTRIC SEDAN ARE ALSO COMING TO COMPETE WITH THE CHEVY AND TESLA Ford Motor Co. , following months of withering criticism from President-elect Donald Trump for expanding operations in Mexico, said today it will cancel its $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico, instead investing $700 million in the U.S. to bring to market 13 electrified vehicles.

