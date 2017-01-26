Family afraid for safety of missing M...

Family afraid for safety of missing Monroe Co. teen last seen with 22-year-old man

The Monroe County Sheriff's office is looking for a 16-year-old girl from the Flat Rock area who has been missing since Tuesday. Family members say Sarah Greene was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday night and was later seen in the company of 22-year-old Brandon Shusteric of Carleton.

