Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Auto Channel

Ford Adding Electrified F-150, Mustang, Transit by 2020 in Major EV Push; Expanded U.S. Plant to Add 700 Jobs to Make EVs, Autonomous Cars Ford confirms seven of 13 new global electrified vehicles coming in the next five years, including F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Hybrid and Transit Custom plug-in hybrid Ford to launch fully electric SUV with an estimated range of at least 300 miles and two new electrified police vehicles The automaker is investing $700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs in Flat Rock Assembly Plant to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles plus the iconic Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental Ford is piloting wireless technology that makes recharging an electric vehicle as easy as pulling into a parking spot; in addition, the company is testing EV prototypes this year in Europe, New York and other large U.S. cities Ford is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flat Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fall fishing action in Michigan ready to heat u... Oct '16 Vic 1
Jerry Renfro (Jun '16) Sep '16 Linda Renfro 4
Flat Rock Ford Temps Sep '16 Trying to Temp 1
Rockwood slumlord Aug '16 Riley 1
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Jun '16 money maker 1
Poll Are you for the Mejier store? (Nov '08) Apr '16 Local night owl 2
News Flat Rock: Meijer location moving ahead (Jan '09) Feb '16 toddmikki 20
See all Flat Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flat Rock Forum Now

Flat Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flat Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Flat Rock, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC