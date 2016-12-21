National soft pretzel franchise to open 15 new Metro Detroit locations

Ben's Soft Pretzels, a fast-growing, Amish-inspired U.S. franchise, plans to open 15 new locations in Metro Detroit over the next five years, the company announced Wednesday, Dec. 1. The pretzel franchise currently has one location operating in the area -- housed inside Meijer on Vreeland Road in Flat Rock -- and has identified southeast Michigan as a prime region for growth. The company says it will target locations inside enclosed regional malls, select lifestyle and open-air venues, and Wal-Mart and Meijer stores.

