Ford recalls 650,000 vehicles in N. America over seat belts

Ford on Friday announced the recall of nearly 650,000 cars in North America over defective seat belts that can fail in a crash. The automaker said two accidents and two injuries have been blamed on the defect, which involves overheating of the cables in the pre-tensioning system of the seat belts, which can prevent them from functioning correctly in an accident.

