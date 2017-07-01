New York fugitive who eluded authorit...

New York fugitive who eluded authorities for 40 years extradited from Flagstaff

A fugitive who evaded authorities for 40 years following a sexual assault conviction has been extradited to New York after an arrest in Arizona.

