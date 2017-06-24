Watch Flagstaff police robot lift lat...

Watch Flagstaff police robot lift latches, enter home, help end standoff

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Officials said they sent the robot into a house where Allen Lynch Jr. had been barricading himself for more than seven hours. Watch Flagstaff police robot lift latches, enter home, help end standoff Officials said they sent the robot into a house where Allen Lynch Jr. had been barricading himself for more than seven hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Jun 21 FL to AZ 267
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Jun 6 Texas Nurse 24
Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei... May 30 NEW AGE AUTHORS 1
New here May 30 Kentuckian 1
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May '17 Adam george 47
the music thread (Apr '12) May '17 Musikologist 27
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Apr '17 sinty 51
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Coconino County was issued at June 23 at 2:18AM MST

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC