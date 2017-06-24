Watch Flagstaff police robot lift latches, enter home, help end standoff
Officials said they sent the robot into a house where Allen Lynch Jr. had been barricading himself for more than seven hours. Watch Flagstaff police robot lift latches, enter home, help end standoff Officials said they sent the robot into a house where Allen Lynch Jr. had been barricading himself for more than seven hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Jun 21
|FL to AZ
|267
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Jun 6
|Texas Nurse
|24
|Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei...
|May 30
|NEW AGE AUTHORS
|1
|New here
|May 30
|Kentuckian
|1
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Adam george
|47
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|27
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|sinty
|51
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC