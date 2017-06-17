(Mostly) Arizona by Drone

Relax with this wonderful unedited drone footage of Arizona: Cardiff by the Sea , Winter in Flagstaff , Picacho Peak , San Xavier Mission , Flagstaff Snow Bowl . Madera Canyon , Marana Farmland , Mount Lemmon , Marana and Tucson Desert , Ironwood Forest , Between Sedona and Flagstaff , Flagstaff , Sedona Red Rock .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MetaFilter.