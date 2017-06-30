DPS: Naked man drives wrong-way on I-...

DPS: Naked man drives wrong-way on I-17, crashes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: ABC15.com

Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 2:48PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 18 at 2:48PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 18 at 2:48PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Jun 27 Dean Haskins 268
New here Jun 27 Dean Haskins 3
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Jun 6 Texas Nurse 24
Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei... May '17 NEW AGE AUTHORS 1
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May '17 Adam george 47
the music thread (Apr '12) May '17 Musikologist 27
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Apr '17 sinty 51
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC