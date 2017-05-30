Arizona City Receives $1M for Flood C...

Arizona City Receives $1M for Flood Control Project

Flagstaff, Ariz. officials say $1 million provided by the federal government will be used for design work and related preparations for the Rio de Flag flood control project.

