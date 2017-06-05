Travelers take break after collisions...

Travelers take break after collisions snarl freeway traffic

Monday May 15 Read more: Yuma Sun

Two collisions on Interstate 17 sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital and brought the highway to a complete standstill for nearly five hours, prompting drivers to get out of their cars to take walks and children to motor around on scooters to pass the time. Authorities say 11 people were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries suffered during wrecks that caused the miles-long backup.

