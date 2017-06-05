Travelers take break after collisions snarl freeway traffic
Two collisions on Interstate 17 sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital and brought the highway to a complete standstill for nearly five hours, prompting drivers to get out of their cars to take walks and children to motor around on scooters to pass the time. Authorities say 11 people were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries suffered during wrecks that caused the miles-long backup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Jennifer Jayne
|266
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Jun 6
|Texas Nurse
|24
|Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei...
|May 30
|NEW AGE AUTHORS
|1
|New here
|May 30
|Kentuckian
|1
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Adam george
|47
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|27
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|sinty
|51
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC