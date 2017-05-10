Park officials looking to reduce Grand Canyon bison numbers
FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The National Park Service has announced plans to reduce the number of bison found near the Grand Canyon's North Rim through lethal and nonlethal means. The Arizona Daily Sun reports the National Park Service released a draft plan Tuesday which outlines the nonlethal capture and removal of bison as well as lethal culling by trained volunteers.
